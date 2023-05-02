Fans are convinced Rihanna and A$AP Rocky secretly got married after the 2023 Met Gala.

The couple, who are expecting their second child together, arrived fashionably late to the event on Monday night.

Rihanna stepped out at the star-studded fundraiser in a stunning white Valentino dress which featured a flower-adorned cape and a dramatic train, and her rapper beau wore a Gucci suit jacket and a kilt.

People think Rihanna’s dress resembled a wedding dress, and that the couple have secretly tied the knot.

One fan tweeted: “I’m going to go out on a limb here and say I think this is a nod to Rihanna and ASAP getting married. She’s late she’s the last to arrive and she’s in a wedding dress.”

Another wrote: “Rihanna just told us she’s married/getting married.”

#MetGala I’m going to go out on a limb here and say I think this is a nod to Rihanna and ASAP getting married. She’s late she’s the last to arrive and she’s in a wedding dress. pic.twitter.com/SZTtmawzpN — Ice Spice Targaryen (@biggulpgirl) May 2, 2023

So Rihanna is married..? Is what i’m getting from this — 🖤 (@fentyairlines) May 2, 2023

I have a feeling Rihanna is married #MetGala — ill nana (@imreallyalibra) May 2, 2023

Rihanna just told us she’s married/getting married. — The Career Champion (@Teddi_Rene) May 2, 2023

I have this weird feeling and I will delete it if I’m wrong but Rihanna and rocky are going to come and get married on the stairs — ✨🐬✨🦂✨ (@matt_sza) May 2, 2023

I hope Rihanna got married in that dress it’s so pretty 😍 — Gemini 5/28🎂 (@rinbeenajoint) May 2, 2023

It comes after a Page Six source “revealed” Rihanna and A$AP’s plans to “elope in secret” or have a “low-key” wedding in LA “followed by a big celebration bash”.

Rihanna and A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, were first linked in 2020.

The couple finally confirmed their romance in May 2021, with A$AP gushing about his girlfriend in an interview with GQ magazine.

He said at the time: “The love of my life. My lady. [Relationships are] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, last May.

At the Super Bowl back in February, Rihanna sensationally announced they are now expecting baby number two.