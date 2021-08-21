Fans are convinced Perrie Edwards is in labour after footballer boyfriend pulls out of match

The couple are expecting their first child

Fans are convinced Perrie Edwards is in labour after footballer boyfriend pulls...

Fans are convinced Perrie Edwards is in labour, after her boyfriend Alex Oxlade Chamberlain pulled out of a football match today due to “personal reasons”.

The Liverpool footballer was due to play against Burnley this morning, but was left off the team sheet at the last minute.

Fans are now speculating Alex had to make a dash to the hospital with his heavily pregnant girlfriend Perrie.

One fan also posted a photo of Liverpool’s changing room today, showing Alex’s kit was laid out this morning – meaning his absence wasn’t planned.

They wrote: “Alex had his kit ready to go… he really had to go last minute. Perrie hun if you’re in labour, good luck, I hope all goes well with delivery and that you and baby ox are healthy.”

Another fan tweeted: “🕯 praying for a safe birth for perrie if she is in labour 🕯.”

The news comes just two days after Perrie hinted she was due to give birth very soon.

Sharing photos from a stunning pregnancy shoot on Instagram, the mum-to-be wrote: “Baby Ox… soon… ♥️.”

Perrie and Alex, who started dating in 2016, announced they were expecting their first child on May 10.

At the time, the Little Mix star wrote on Instagram: “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You 🌎♥️ We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox!”

