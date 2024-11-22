Fans are convinced Maura Higgins will have an ‘awkward’ reunion with jungle campmate Barry McGuigan

Fans of I’m a Celebrity think that Maura Higgins will have a “awkward” reunion with a fellow camper.

Alongside Reverend Richard Coles, the 33-year-old former Love Island star arrived late Thursday night in the Australian jungle.

But rather than joining the other campmates in the main camp, they are dumped in the Jungle Junkyard – a basic camp that contains overgrown greenery, rusty corrugated metal and zero luxury.

However, the intercom goes off, with Ant and Dec welcoming them to the jungle.

They revealed “all is not what it seems” as they are encouraged to take a look around.

The Jungle Junkyard car revealed a luxurious double bed, a hidden large sofa, a large bathtub with bubbles, bath salts and hot water, a red chest opens to reveal a gas cooker and a hidden fridge door opens, stocked with fruit smoothies and a fruit platter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Ant and Dec continued to explain that over the next few days they will have to complete a series of missions in order to win food at the Jungle Junkyard buffet.

To complete the mission successfully, they have to convince the celebrities in the main camp that they are roughing it in the Jungle Junkyard, living on basic rations, with no bed to sleep on.

Maura and Richard quickly became an iconic duo, showing off their acting chops and the viewers couldn’t get enough.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I’m a Celebrity… (@imacelebrity)

However, viewers quickly under covered a connection between new comer Maura and campmate Barry McGuigan.

Before appearing on Love Island in 2019, Maura was romantically involved with Barry’s son Shane.

Maura was working as a ring girl and Shane was commentating for a radio show when the ex-couple first met in 2018 at a boxing rematch between David Haye and Tony Bellew.

According to reports, the couple dated for a few years before splitting up since it was hard for them to be together because Shane was in London and Maura was living in Ireland at the time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane McGuigan (@shanemcguigan)

Although it’s unknown if Maura ever met her ex’s father Barry, people believe the show will address the relationship.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Shane is currently employed in London as a boxing coach.

He is engaged to singer-songwriter Taylor West, and the two of have two kids, Finley and Calean, who were born in 2023 and 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane McGuigan (@shanemcguigan)

Fans ran to X, formally known as twitter ton discuss the unlikely connection.

One wrote: “Barry McGuigan greeting Maura into camp like… #imaceleb #imacelebrity.”

Another speculated: “Didn’t Maura H go out with Barry McGuigan’s son? So that might be an interesting dynamic.”

A third wrote: “The producers knowing full well that Maura used to date Barry’s son #imaceleb #imacelebrity.”

Another said: “Apparently Maura dated Barry’s son for a while in 2018. So that could be an awkward meeting #ImACeleb”

One claimed: “but but but — maura higgins is going in…. and she used to date barry’s son!!!!”

Didn’t Maura H go out with Barry McGuigan’s son? So that might be an interesting dynamic — cj109 (@cjudge109) November 1, 2024

The producers knowing full well that Maura used to date Barry’s son#imaceleb #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/aW6c7TtTGf — 𝚌𝚑𝚕𝚘𝚎 (@chlovictoria_x) November 20, 2024

Apparently Maura dated Barry’s son for a while in 2018. So that could be an awkward meeting #ImACeleb — Natalie Cox 💃🌠🦄 (@NatalieCox101) November 21, 2024

but but but — maura higgins is going in…. and she used to date barry’s son!!!! — 𝙗𝙚𝙘𝙠𝙨 ✨🦋 (@guiltyastiva) November 21, 2024