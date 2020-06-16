Fans are convinced Maura Higgins is having a ‘secret romance’ with fellow Love Island star

The reality stars were spotted having dinner together over the weekend

Fans are convinced Maura Higgins is having a ‘secret romance’ with fellow...

Love Island fans are convinced Maura Higgins is having a ‘secret romance’ with Michael Griffiths.

The 29-year-old was spotted having dinner with Michael and other Love Island stars at celebrity hotspot Sheesh Chigwell over the weekend – and fans think they looked “very close”.

According to the Mirror, one fan commented: “I never noticed it before, but Maura and Michael would make such a cute couple. They look very close!”

Another wrote: “Oh there is 100% something going on between them. Amber Gill will be fuming!”

A third person commented: “Maura and Michael are so getting together. Couldn’t be anymore obvious!”

In videos shared on social media on Sunday, Maura and Michael sat next to each other outside as they enjoyed a meal with fellow Love Island stars Chris Taylor, Jordan Hames, and Danny Williams.

Maura has remained close friends with Chris since leaving the villa, and he’s currently living with Michael and Jordan in London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins) on May 14, 2020 at 10:50am PDT

The Longford beauty has been single ever since she split from Curtis Pritchard back in March.

Around the same time she split from Curtis, Maura was linked to her Dancing On Ice partner Alexander Demetriou.

However Maura later denied any rumours of romance between them.

Goss.ie have contacted Maura’s rep for comment.