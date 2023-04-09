Fans are convinced Love Island’s Lucie Donlan and Luke Mabbott are expecting their first child together

Fans are convinced Love Island stars Lucie Donlan and Luke Mabbott are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who got engaged in December 2021, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a cryptic post.

Alongside a video of them sitting on the beach, the reality stars teased: “Somethings coming … 🏝️”

Commenting on the post, one fan wrote: “He 100% said baby. 😍”

Another penned: “Definitely a baby announcement 🙌”

A third penned: “Looks like Luke says ‘we’re actually having a baby’.”

Luke and Lucie appeared on different seasons of Love Island, and they struck up a romance shortly after Luke’s split from his co-star Demi Jones.

The couple got engaged in Finland in December 2021 after a whirlwind romance.

In an interview last September, Lucie revealed she and Luke have considered eloping.