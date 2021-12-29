Fans are convinced Kylie Jenner has secretly given birth after spotting ‘clue’

Fans are convinced Kylie Jenner has secretly given birth after spotting a “clue”.
The 24-year-old is expecting her second child with her on-again off-again boyfriend Travis Scott.
Travis Barker, who is engaged to Kylie’s sister Kourtney Kardashian, sent fans into a frenzy earlier this week when he posted a photo of a baby bottle to his Instagram Stories.
Commenting on the photo, which was reshared by @kravis4ever on Instagram, one fan wrote: “Kylie HAD TO HAVE HAD HER BABY.”
Another noted: “Kylie used those exact bottles when Stormi was little.”
A third tweeted: “y’all peep that baby bottle in Travis Barker ig story? $20 Kylie had that baby.”
y’all peep that baby bottle in Travis Barker ig story? 🧐 $20 Kylie had that baby
Kylie, who welcomed her first child Stormi in 2017, announced her pregnancy in September after weeks of speculation.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared the news via a sweet video shared on Instagram, where she debuted her baby bump for the first time.