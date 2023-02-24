Fans are convinced Kylie Jenner has let slip Khloe Kardashian is back with Tristan Thompson.

The Good American founder split from the basketball player at the end of 2021, after it was revealed that he fathered a child with another woman while they were still together.

However, fans believe the former couple recently rekindled their romance, after Khloe rushed to Tristan’s side following the death of his mother last month.

Adding fuel to the fire, Kylie gave an interview to Vogue Italia this month and made an interesting comment about Khloe.

After she was asked, “What is one thing you have learned from each of your sisters?” Kylie replied: “Khloe taught me tenderness and the ability to forgive.”

Some fans have taken Kylie’s response as a hint that Khloe has “forgiven” Tristan.

The reality star called off her nine-month engagement to Tristan in December 2021, after it was revealed that he had fathered a child with another woman.

Just days before the paternity scandal came to light, Khloe and Tristan completed the final step in their vitro fertilization process with an embryo transfer, and their surrogate became pregnant with their second child.

The pair welcomed their second child together last summer – a baby boy.

Khloe and Tristan started dating in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols, which put an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.

But in January of this year, things between Khloe and Tristan seemed to take a turn when the NBA player’s mother Andrea suddenly passed away.

The former couple put on a united front at the time, and Tristan has since been spotted hanging out with her family again.