Fans are convinced Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s baby name has been leaked.

The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer are expecting their first child together.

In June, the couple announced they’re expecting a baby boy.

Travis later teased that he and Kourtney had already chosen their baby boy’s name, commenting under one of her Instagram posts: “I already know his name 😉.”

Over the weekend, the couple enjoyed a Disney-themed baby shower with their loved-ones, and eagle-eyed fans are convinced one of the decorations revealed the unborn baby’s name.

One photo from the lavish event show a tree filled with loving notes from their friends and family.

One card, which caught fans’ attention, reads: May Baby Rocky have a life filled with love.”

It comes just months after Travis he wanted to call his and Kourtney’s son the unusual name.

In a recent GOAT Talk interview with Complex, the Blink-182 drummer sat down with his 17-year-old daughter Alabama to discuss the baby name they think is the “Greatest of All Time”.

Alabama suggests: “Audemars. Piguet. F**king, Patek.”

Travis says: “I like Rocky Thirteen,” to which Alabama replies: “That’s so bad…even he knows it’s bad.”

Travis admits that the name is bad, but says it has been in his head for a while.

He explains: “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time… And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

Kourtney, 44, announced her pregnancy by stepping out at a Blink-182 concert earlier this year, holding a sign which read: “Travis, I’m pregnant”.

After the Blink-182’’ bandmates called the sign to his attention, the drummer made his way down off the stag to share a passionate kiss with his wife.

The pregnancy announcement made reference to Blink-182’s All The Small Things music video, which sees a fan hold up a sign that reads: “Travis I’m pregnant.” Kourtney already shares three children with her ex Scott Disick – Mason, Penelope and Reign. Travis shares two children, Landon and Alabama, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – who he was married to from 2004 until 2008. He is also the step-father of Shanna’s 24-year-old daughter Atiana, from her previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.