Fans are convinced Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a ‘secret gender reveal party’ after spotting ‘clues’

Fans are convinced Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker had a “secret gender reveal party”.

The couple, who got engaged in October last year, recently shared their hopes to have a baby together.

Taking to TikTok live on Sunday, Travis’ daughter Alabama shared footage of a festive event with dancers and beach-themed pink and blue accessories.

The 16-year-old showed off a green lawn decorated with printed rugs, flowers, shells and pink drapes.

She also filmed dancers wearing blue skirts, white blouses and traditional headdresses.

A Kardashian fan shared screenshots from Alabama’s live to Reddit, and wrote: “Potential Kravis gender reveal?”

They claimed Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North was present with her hair in “pink” braids, while Kourtney’s daughter Penelope, who she shares with her ex Scott Disick, wore “blue” braids.

Another fan wrote: “I just saw Alabamas video. I thought the same. She points the camera to a backdrop set up that’s pink and blue and says ‘anyways.’ That’s what made me sus.”

Neither Kourtney nor Travis have shared any photos or videos from the party.

It comes after Kourtney revealed she felt like she was in menopause after taking medication to try to get pregnant via in vitro fertilization.

The 42-year-old made the revelation in a since-deleted teaser for her and her family’s upcoming Hulu reality show The Kardashians, that was shared last month.

Speaking about her fertility treatments, the Poosh founder said: “It hasn’t been the most amazing experience.”

The reality star also spoke to her mom Kris Jenner about some of the social media backlash she’s gotten amid her IVF process, including how she’s “gained so much weight”.

She said: “I’m, like, it’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re going through. The medication that they’ve been giving me, they put me into menopause. Literally into menopause.”

A shocked Kris asked: “Based off of what? A drug?” to which Kourtney replied: “Yes.”

Kourtney was previously in a longterm relationship with Scott Disick, whom she shares three kids with – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16. He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.