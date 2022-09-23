Fans are convinced Kim Kardashian has cut Pete Davidson from her family’s reality show

Fans are convinced Kim Kardashian has completely cut Pete Davidson from season two of her family’s reality show.

The Kardashians returned to Hulu and Disney+ this week with an emotional episode surrounding Khloe welcoming her second child with Tristan Thompson.

The reality star was left heartbroken last year when she discovered her on-off boyfriend was expecting a baby with another woman, just days after they completed an embryo transfer with a surrogate.

While fans expected Khloe to open up about the scandal in season two of The Kardashians, viewers were also hoping to catch a glimpse of Kim’s romance with Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old started dating the comedian last October, after she made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live.

Their whirlwind romance was set to be documented in the Hulu series, as Pete made an appearance in the first teaser trailer for season two – which was released back in July.

However, the couple have since called it quits after nine months of dating, and fans are now questioning whether Kim has cut all her cute scenes with him.

In the ‘coming up this season’ teaser that was played at the end of the first episode, the comedian was noticeably absent.

While the montage of clips included glimpses of the family at the Met Gala in May, which Pete attended with Kim, the 28-year-old didn’t appear once.

After noticing Pete’s absence from the season two teaser, one fan wrote on Twitter: “Honestly absolutely fuming they’ve cut Pete Davidson out of the new kardashians season.”

Another tweeted: “They really chopped Pete Davidson out of season 2 of the kardashians, I’m crying lmao…”

A third fan commented: “So was Pete Davidson removed? Asking for a friend. #Kardashians.”

Earlier this month, Kim revealed there was no bad blood between her and Pete as she commented on their split for the first time.

Speaking to Interview magazine, the SKIMS founder said: “He’s a cutie. He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore.”

Kim and Pete called it quits at the start of August, after nine months of dating.

According to Page Six, it was the couple’s age difference that caused them to breakup.

A source told the publication: “Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment.”

“Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice. But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

The insider added that Kim was “totally exhausted by this relationship and other things going on in her life.”

The 41-year-old’s tumultuous relationship with her ex Kanye West, who she filed for divorce from last February, has been well-documented in the press.

The source explained: “When Kim is with someone else, Kanye can cause problems with the kids. He tries to divide and conquer. He can’t help it.”

“Kim is a really dedicated mother, and her kids will always come first.”

“She wants and needs harmony at home and in her life,” the insider added.