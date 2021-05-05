Fans are convinced Chris Taylor hinted at relationship trouble before his shock split from Maura Higgins

The couple announced their split on Tuesday after seven months together

Fans are convinced Chris Taylor hinted his relationship with Maura Higgins was in trouble last month.

On Tuesday, the Love Island stars announced their breakup in a shock statement on social media, after seven months together.

Eagle eyed fans have since pointed out an Instagram post Chris shared two weeks ago, which hinted their romance was on the rocks.

Chris shared multiple photos of them in a hot tub, alongside the caption: “We don’t do many photos together… & I am entirely the reason why.”

“Sorry for being born a grade A penis babe & thanks for your patience 😘,” he added.

Fans have since taken to Reddit to share their opinions on the cryptic post.

One said: “As soon as he posted those pics of them together last week saying he was a grade A penis and he’s grateful for her patience, I knew it was over… wonder what he did though!!”

Another said: “I don’t know [what he did] but if he was thanking her for having patience with him last week he clearly did something💀.”

A third person added: “Generally when one person in a couple posts a whole bunch of random pics of them together with a caption like that their relationship is most likely on the rocks 🤷🏼‍♀️.”

Maura announced their split on Tuesday, by sharing a statement on her Instagram Story.

The 30-year-old wrote: “It breaks my heart to even type this. But I wanted to let everyone know that myself and Chris have made the joint decision to end our relationship.”

“There is no wrong doing on either side… We still love, care and respect each other deeply. From the minute we met each other we’ve been very close friends and that will never change.”

“There is no regret. Life is about taking chances. We wanted to make this work but we have realised we work better being friends.”

“Whilst I appreciate people may speculate or create false stories, this is the truth. I wish Chris nothing but the best and I will always be one of his biggest supporters.”

“Thank you for all the love and support,” she added.