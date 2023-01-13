Fans are convinced a nursery designer has given away the name of Molly-Mae Hague’s baby girl.

The reality star is expecting her first child with Tommy Fury, and has previously teased she’s chosen a very unique name for their daughter.

While fans previously assumed Molly would name their baby ‘Angel’ or ‘Cloud’ after her heavenly baby shower, a new name has now been thrown into the mix.

Earlier this week, an interior designer named Neo Home posted 3D plans of a nursery on Instagram – and fans are convinced the nursery belongs to Molly and Tommy.

The nursery’s design matches the aesthetic of the couple’s lavish home in Manchester.

The room also boasts a bright white neon sign that says “Halo” above the baby’s crib, surrounded by a faux cloud.

After fans stumbled across the post, they quickly started tagging Molly in the comment section, asking whether she’s chosen the name ‘Halo’ for their baby girl.

The mum-to-be has teased that people will either “love or hate” her baby’s “unique” name.

Fans were previously convinced they’d worked out her daughter’s name, after spotting “clues” hidden on her Instagram.

After pointing out how much Molly uses the cloud emoji on social media, fans theorised that the couple were going to name their baby Cloud or Dream.

Others pointed out that she has also used the angel emoji in a lot of her Instagram captions, prompting them to suggest names ranging from Angel to Evangeline.

However, the influencer later dispelled these rumours.

Taking to TikTok, Molly-Mae lip-synced to the viral TikTok sound “Hmm… funny. But not funny ha-ha, funny weird.”

She wrote on the video, “When people think they’ve cracked your baby name because you overuse an emoji,” adding that she “just thinks the cloud emoji is cute”.

