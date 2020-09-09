Fans are calling for Kris Jenner to join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – after KUWTK comes to an end

The show will air it's final season next year

Fans are calling for Kris Jenner to join Real Housewives of Beverly...

Fans are calling for Kris Jenner to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, after Keeping With The Kardashians comes to an end.

On Tuesday, the Kardashian/Jenner family announced that they will air the final season of KUWTK in 2021 – after 14 years on air.

After the news hit headlines, Kris started trending on Twitter – as fans questioned what the momager will do next.

And a common theory is that Kris will join the cast of Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in the near future.

If Kris Jenner joins RHOBH, it’s a wrap. pic.twitter.com/2SgE39xWX1 — Asaf (@justasvf) September 8, 2020

someone said put kris jenner on RHOBH and… pic.twitter.com/olFub3MMN7 — 𝐜𝐚𝐚𝐚𝐚𝐚𝐚𝐚𝐫𝐥, 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐊*𝐋𝐋𝐒 𝐩𝐩𝐥🦙 (@ForeverSymone) September 8, 2020

Bravo removing everyone from the cast of RHOBH so they can afford Kris Jenner #KUWTK #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/Wbo5nkOIZr — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) September 8, 2020

So does this mean we can finally have Kris Jenner on #RHOBH ?? — SpillrealityT☕️ (@SpillrealityT) September 8, 2020

Does this mean that Kris Jenner will join RHOBH and be the hero that turns 2020 around? pic.twitter.com/K88gjGS87K — Ariel Kashanchi (@IranianMermaid) September 9, 2020

PUT KRIS JENNER ON RHOBH ITS WHAT WE DESERVE — Kelsi (@kelsitm) September 8, 2020

Me starting a GoFundMe so Bravo can afford Kris Jenner on RHOBH #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/u8jZix32PC — BravoByBob (@BravoByBob1) September 8, 2020

So now that #KUWTK is officially ending in 2021 I bet any amount of money Kris Jenner joins #RHOBH — 🌕🌖🌗🌘🌑🌒🌓🌔 (@JoSepH__1189) September 8, 2020

Kris joining the cast wouldn’t be a huge surprise, as the Kardashian matriarch is longtime friends with original cast member Kyle Richards.

In fact, Kris made a brief appearance on RHOBH back in July, as she attended a benefit for the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles – which was held at Kyle’s home.

Kim Kardashian announced the end of KUWTK on social media on Tuesday, 14 years after the show debuted on E! back in 2007.

In a statement, Kim wrote: “To our amazing fans — It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 8, 2020 at 2:34pm PDT

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children.”

“We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

“Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives.”

“Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years.”

“This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever,” she added.

On the latest episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan chats to The 2 Johnnies ahead of their highly anticipated RTÉ series ‘The 2 Johnnies Do America’.

From wanting to duet with Paul Mescal, to how they stay so grounded – the lads open up about their careers to date.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.