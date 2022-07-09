Fans are all saying the same thing as Love Island’s Amber Gill reunites with Ovie Soko

Amber Gill and Ovie Soko have reunited!

The pair found friendship on the 2019 series of Love Island, and fans wanted them to get together when Amber’s romance with Michael Griffiths fizzled out, as did Ovie’s with Anna Vakili.

Three years since they left the villa, the pair reunited at Wireless Festival on Friday night.

The Love Island winner posted a TikTok video of her playfully lip-syncing to ‘Smile’ by Lily Allen, as she showed Ovie laughing in the background.

Fans frenzied in the comments section as they came to the mutual conclusion that the pair were really cute together, and urged them to turn their friendship into a relationship.

One fan commented, “i know your best friends but please get together🥲🥲,” as another said, “I want these two together so bad come on guys 🥰.”

A third simply penned, “Soulmates.”

Amber also posted a video of the herself and Ovie on her Instagram story.

Keeping the camera on her, Amber excitedly told her 2.7 million Instagram followers, “You’re gonna die, you’re gonna die, you’re gonna die, you’re gonna die, you’re gonna die, you’re gonna die!!” before panning the camera to her pal.

“Look who it is! Look who it is!!,” she yelled.

She captioned the story, “Not bestie at wireless.”

At Wireless Festival, Amber also partied with Love Island 2021 stars Kaz Kamwi and Chloe Burrows, as well as recently dumped 2022 contestant Antigoni Buxton.

She captioned a TikTok video, “When you make friends with other Islanders from different seasons,” as the four girls hilariously lip-synced to the Kim Kardashian meme, “Ew, this is so cringe. Guilty.”