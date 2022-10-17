Fans are all saying the same thing about viral photo of Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez

A photo of Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez at the Academy Museum Gala has gone viral.

The model and the former Disney Channel star posed for their first photo together at the event in Los Angeles on Saturday night, and fans are going wild for it.

The photo sees Hailey in a strapless gown from Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2023 collection, and Selena in a black suit with statement earrings.

Tyrell Hampton, who took the viral photo, captioned the post on Instagram: “plot twist”.

So, why is the photo breaking the internet?

For those who don’t know, Selena dated Justin Bieber on-and-off for eight years, before they officially called it quits in 2018.

Shortly after his split from Selena, Justin rekindled his romance with Hailey in 2018.

That July, the Canadian singer proposed to the model during a trip to the Bahamas, and they secretly tied the knot in September 2018.

One year later, the couple exchanged vows for the second time at a star-studded ceremony in South Carolina.

During her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast last month, Hailey revealed she got a lot of hate from Selena’s fans for “stealing” Justin from her.

Setting the record straight on the claims, the model told host Alex Cooper: “When him and I started hooking up, or anything of that sort, he was not in any relationship, It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship, I would just never do that. I was raised better than that…”

“I think there are situations where you can still have back and fourth with someone, but even that was not the situation. I can say period, point blank, that I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it.”

“A lot of the hate comes from like ‘oh you stole him’, and I guess that comes from the fact that they wished he ended up with someone else. And that’s fine, you can wish that all you want, but that’s just not the case.”

“There’s a certain numbness that you get [from the hate]. It still happens to this day. If I was to go live right now, it would still be happening. You reach a point where you have to ignore it.”

“If we have moved on, why can’t you?” she added. “It’s hurtful and it’s bullying.”

Fans are now calling the photo of Hailey and Selena “iconic” and “a moment for the history books”, as the pair have proved there is no bad blood between them after years of speculation.

One fan commented on the post: “this will be in world history books,” and a second penned: “ok break the internet!!”

A third wrote: “It was way past time, but i’s good to finally see things come to this point of peace. Hailey & Selena have such an incredible impact on social media culture. They send a huge message in this moment in regards to what it looks like to move forward being mature, confident women.”

“In a time of bully culture, it’s damn powerful & needed message to this generation. Lead the way, ladies! I see you!