Fans are all saying the same thing about Ekin-Su and Davide after their Love Island win

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Fans are all saying the same thing about Ekin-Su and Davide after their Love Island win.

The Turkish actress and the Italian Stallion were crowned the winners of this year’s series on Monday night, splitting the £50k cash prize between them.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish came in second place, Indiyah Polack and Dami placed third overall, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page came in fourth.

Ekin-Su and Davide have kept viewers entertained for weeks, and fans are not ready for them to leave our screens.

One tweeted: “Davide & Ekin-Su need their own show. I’m not ready to stop watching them.”

Antoher wrote: “now it’s time for ekin-su and davide to create their own show cos i’m not ready to not have them on my screen every night,” while a third penned: “I hope Davide and Ekin-su have their own TV show after Love Island. I will miss watching them on the screen.”

Speaking about their win in a video shared to the Love Island Twitter account, Ekin-Su said: “Thank you everyone for voting for us and thank you for making us who we are.”

Davide added: “I didn’t expect it – I still don’t believe it,” with Ekin-Su continuing: “I think everyone’s winners in here, and I just feel really lucky to be here.”

Addressing the runners-up, Davide then said: “We are all four great couples, but yeah, thank you for everyone.”

Ekin-Su finished the message by saying: “Thank you for going on our journey with us – it means so much.”

