Fans are all saying the same thing about Ekin-Su and Davide after their Love Island win.

The Turkish actress and the Italian Stallion were crowned the winners of this year’s series on Monday night, splitting the £50k cash prize between them.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish came in second place, Indiyah Polack and Dami placed third overall, and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page came in fourth.

Ekin-Su and Davide have kept viewers entertained for weeks, and fans are not ready for them to leave our screens.

One tweeted: “Davide & Ekin-Su need their own show. I’m not ready to stop watching them.”

Antoher wrote: “now it’s time for ekin-su and davide to create their own show cos i’m not ready to not have them on my screen every night,” while a third penned: “I hope Davide and Ekin-su have their own TV show after Love Island. I will miss watching them on the screen.”

Davide and Ekin-Su better get their own show…i’m thinking like a really OTT soap opera #LoveIsland — Simon Duke (@simon_dukey) August 1, 2022

Davide and Ekin-Su need their own reality show — zee (@zee__xpxp) August 2, 2022

Davide & Ekin-Su need their own show. I’m not ready to stop watching them 🥹💔 #LoveIsland — 🖤TONIBUTLERx (@toniBUTLERx) August 1, 2022

now it’s time for ekin-su and davide to create their own show cos i’m not ready to not have them on my screen every night #LoveIsland — dw (@_daisywoodgate_) August 1, 2022

I still can’t believe we pulled through last night! Now I want their own show where they travel to italy and want Ekin-su to become the most successful ex-islander ever! Luxury brands? TV? Dramas? Eurovision? She needs to do it all 😭❤️‍🔥#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/tEXxUFbxLv — savanaxEKIN-SU (@savanaceleste) August 2, 2022

next step is ekin-su and davide having their own show CMON ITV get it in the works already #LoveIsland — Ruby (@sunooT___T) August 1, 2022

The best person who’s ever entered the villa. Her life is going to change forever after tonight. She needs her own TV show either “keeping up with Ekin-Su” Or “Davide & Ekin-Su travel around Italy, clothing range. I want to see her everywhere!! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/zsBrjsfqrM — 𝐸𝓁𝓁𝒾𝑒 🥳 (@Elli3MK) August 1, 2022

Davide saying he wants to take Ekin-Su to Italy after #loveisland is done!!! ITV get them their own show we wanna see them continuing their journey! 🫶🏽💖💗 — Himali (@himalijadeja) August 1, 2022

I hope Davide and Ekin-su have their own TV show after Love Island. I will miss watching them on the screen. @LoveIsland @itv2 #loveisland — MissAL (@annalewis22) August 1, 2022

So when are Ekin-Su and Davide having their own tv show cooking and fighting in Italy? #LoveIsland — Lisa Gillespie (@lisapayne30) August 1, 2022

Speaking about their win in a video shared to the Love Island Twitter account, Ekin-Su said: “Thank you everyone for voting for us and thank you for making us who we are.”

Davide added: “I didn’t expect it – I still don’t believe it,” with Ekin-Su continuing: “I think everyone’s winners in here, and I just feel really lucky to be here.”

Addressing the runners-up, Davide then said: “We are all four great couples, but yeah, thank you for everyone.”

Ekin-Su finished the message by saying: “Thank you for going on our journey with us – it means so much.” A message from your #LoveIsland 2022 winners Ekin-Su and Davide to everyone who loved watching them this summer 💗 pic.twitter.com/GgwP9N5RL1 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 1, 2022

