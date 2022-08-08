Fans are all saying the same thing about Danica Taylor after the Love Island reunion

Fans are all saying the same thing about Danica Taylor after last night’s Love Island reunion.

The 21-year-old was a bombshell on the latest season of the hit dating show, and she initially chose to couple up with Luca Bish.

However, the fishmonger quickly friendzoned the dancer as he was pursuing a romance with Gemma Owen.

Danica was also friendzoned by Jay Younger, Jacques O’Neill, Billy Brown, AND Josh Le Grove during her time in the villa.

However, her luck changed when footballer Jamie Allen joined the show, and the pair struck up a romance.

They were dumped from the villa just before the final, but remained hopeful they could make their relationship work on the outside world.

The couple appeared happier than ever on Sunday night’s Love Island reunion special, and fans couldn’t be more delighted for Danica.

One tweeted: “SO HAPPY TO SEE DANICA AND JAMIE THRIVING.”

Another wrote: “So so so happy for our girl Danica!! She is glowing and gorgeous.”

Love Island 2021 star Liberty Poole added: “Danica and Jamie look so cute together. shipping this big time. she deserves happiness.”

No pressure but i need Danica and Jamie to last #LoveIsland #LoveIslandReunion pic.twitter.com/M9zna8mvv5 — user2503 (@User__2503) August 7, 2022

awwww danica happy 🫶🏾 — َ faranoa ceo (@ungodlywests) August 7, 2022

So so so happy for our girl Danica!! She is glowing and gorgeous and she and her nan look so so cute together — Bolu Babalola (pure) 🍯&🌶 (@BeeBabs) August 7, 2022

SO HAPPY TO SEE DANICA AND JAMIE THRIVING #loveisland pic.twitter.com/RvvoQXOlq9 — Sadoggo (@Sadoggo1) August 7, 2022