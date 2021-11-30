Fan kicked out of Tristan Thompson’s basketball game over ‘comments about the Kardashians’

A fan was kicked out of Tristan Thompson’s basketball game over alleged comments about the Kardashians.

The 30-year-old, who shares a daughter with Khloe Kardashian, and his team the Sacramento Kings played the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

The Daily Memphian reporter Drew Hill tweeted: “Per multiple people around the fan that was thrown out of the Grizzlies game tonight, he was tossed because he was making comments about the Kardashian family in the direction of Tristan Thompson.”

“It was Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry that took issue to the comments first. The fan was issued a warning card, but when he returned Gentry went back to the officials and said he wanted him gone, so the fan was kicked out.”

Coach Alvin Gentry seemed to make reference to the incident after the game, telling reporters: “Obviously it’s not anything that I’m going to tolerate people saying to my players…not without intervening and asking them to be removed.”

“They can say anything they want to me or they can boo and do anything they want with the players, but there’s no room for saying inappropriate things in a sporting event. That’s not why you’re there.”

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance last year – after they grew close during lockdown.

But in June, multiple outlets reported that the couple had called it quits once again, with a source telling E! News at the time that Khloe “will not go back” to Tristan again.

Another insider recently told the publication that the pair have “no label” on their current relationship, explaining: “They’re raising True together. Tristan is around and Khloe is happy.”

“He’s very supportive and there’s nobody else in her life. They are a family and there’s a lot of love between them. They leave it at that.”