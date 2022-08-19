Fan favourite Sex and the City character to return in season two of sequel series

Sex and the City star John Corbett is set to reprise his role as Aidan Shaw in HBO Max’s sequel series And Just Like That…

According to Deadline, the actor has signed on to appear in multiple episodes of the next season.

In the new episodes, Aidan will be reunited with his former flame Carrie Bradshaw, played by Sarah Jessica Parker.

John played Carrie’s boyfriend and later fiancé Aidan in seasons 3 and 4 of Sex and the City.

However, the pair inevitably split after Aidan proposed and Carrie said she couldn’t commit.

The book author went on to marry her on-and-off beau Mr. Big, but years later Carrie bumped into Aidan at a market in Abu Dhabi during the second Sex and the City film.

The pair ended up going for dinner and sharing a kiss, but with both of them being married at the time, Carrie ran away and they never spoke again.

As many fans will now know, Carrie’s husband Mr. Big tragically died in the first season of the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That…

So will sparks fly between Aidan and Carrie once more? We’ll just have to wait and see…

The news comes after John told Page Six last year that he was “very excited” to be appearing in “quite a few” episodes of the revival series.

However, Sarah Jessica Parker later confirmed he was joking, and wasn’t lined up to be in the first season at all.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live this year, she said: “It was fun. It was fun for him to say that.”

“When he actually reached out, very kindly, because he’s nothing if not a gentleman, and apologized for doing that as a joke, and then I was like, ‘No, no, no, it’s a free country first of all.’

“And I thought it was kind of delightful and kind of fun.”