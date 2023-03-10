Fan-favourite Love Island stars jet to South Africa ahead of 2023 winter series final

Chloe Burrows and Millie Court have jetted to South Africa ahead of the final of winter Love Island 2023.

The grand finale of the hit dating show is set to take place on Monday, March 13.

There are currently five remaining couples in the villa – Kai and Sanam, Tom and Samie, Ron and Lana, Shaq and Tanya, and Will and Jessie; but only four will secure a coveted place in the final.

Fan-favourite contestants Millie and Chloe met on Love Island 2021 and quickly became best friends.

They moved in together in Essex after their respective splits from Liam Reardon and Toby Aromolaran.

On Thursday, the pair jetted off to South Africa for the winter Love Island 2023 final alongside Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson and Love Island 2022 star Indiyah Polack – who host the Love Island: The Morning After podcast.

The reality stars relaxed in the Virgin Atlantic lounge before embarking on their flight.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

