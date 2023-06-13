Fan-favourite Love Island contestant ‘axed in SHOCK dumping’

A fan-favourite Love Island contestant has reportedly been axed in a shock dumping.

On Monday night, bombshells Leah and Charlotte entered the villa.

Both girls opted to date the same three contestants – Tyrique, Zachariah, and Mitchel.

A source told The UK Sun that a fan-favourite contestant has been dumped from the villa, and has already said goodbye to their fellow Islanders.

The source said: “Viewers are in for an absolute treat when one of the villa’s stars is dumped.”

“Bosses are determined to keep the drama coming and this is a departure none of them saw coming.”

On Friday night, George became the first Islander to be dumped from the Love Island villa.

Molly is currently coupled up with Mitchel, Ella is with Tyrique, and Jess is coupled up with Sammy.

Meanwhile Ruchee and André are coupled up, and so are Catherine and Zachariah.

