Fan-favourite contestant eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… South Africa

Joe Swash has been eliminated from I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

Upon his exit from the African savannah, the former EastEnders actor said: “I found it amazing. It was such an amazing group of people that made me and Dean [Gaffney] feel immediately welcome.”

“I don’t think I’ve laughed as much for years. Honestly, my ribs were so sore from laughing.”

“It was quite an overwhelming experience as well because the jungle means so much to me,” Joe continued.

“As in, I worked on it for over a decade, I met my wife on there, I’ve now had children. It was so nice to go back in there.”

“It all sort of came back to me how much the show has done for me. It was lovely. It was really nice to go back and sort of say thank you. That was a big part of returning for me.”

“Also, I was honoured to be one of the few that got to go back to be one of the legends. It was such a nice experience and something me and Stacey [Solomon] can show our kids and let them know, it all started from the jungle.”