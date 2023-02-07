Fan-favourite challenge set to return to Love Island TONIGHT

The heart rate challenge will reportedly return to Love Island tonight.

Each year, the and girls dress up and compete against each other to try and raise each others’ heart rates the most with a sexy dance.

The challenge often causes a lot of tension between the couples, as they discover their partner’s heart rate was raised by someone else.

According to MailOnline, the Islanders will part take in the challenge on tonight’s show, and it is sure to cause some serious drama.

Will the challenge reveal the true feelings of Lana, who is currently in a love triangle with Ron and Casey?

And will the challenge cause friction between the villa’s strongest couples?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

