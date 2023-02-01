Family of Love Island star Tom break their silence after THAT explosive row

The family of Love Island star Tom Clare have broken their silence after that explosive row.

On Tuesday night’s episode of the hit ITV show, Zara Deniz and Tanya Manhenga told Olivia Hawkins that Tom had kissed Ellie Spence on the terrace.

Prior to his kiss with the bombshell, the 23-year-old told Olivia he wanted to re-explore their connection.

Understandably, Olivia pulled Tom aside to have a chat and asked was he ever going to tell her about his kiss with Ellie.

After his chat with the actress, Tom pulled Ellie aside and backtracked on his comments that he wanted to get to know her.

Much to viewers’ surprise, Zara then got involved in the drama.

In an explosive scene, the 25-year-old savagely strutted over to Tom and sensationally said: “You’re a community penis. I think you’re playing a game.”

Zara struck a never with Tom when she said: “I hope your parents are proud of you.”

The 25-year-old strutted away as Tom was left visibly distressed.

Moments later, he stormed away from the fire pit and threw his shirt away.

Tom’s sister Laura has since broken her silence on the drama, sharing a snap with her brother and writing: “We are always more than proud of you.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

