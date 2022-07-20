Family of Love Island star Billy want him to LEAVE the show after his fight with Danica

The family of Love Island star Billy Brown have revealed they want him to LEAVE the show, after his fight with Danica last night.

Danica, 21, grew close to the Casa Amor bombshell after her romance with dumped Islander Josh Le Grove fizzled out.

However, viewers were left heartbroken for the dancer on Tuesday night, after Billy told he no longer wanted to explore a romantic connection with her.

To make matters worse, Billy had told the boys that they had got physical in bed the night before, which later got back to Danica.

After receiving some advice from the girls, who told her she shouldn’t accept his behaviour, the dancer confronted Billy at the VIP party at Vibe Club for disrespecting her.

Billy’s family, who are running his social media accounts while he’s in the villa, have since reacted to the drama on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of Billy to his Instagram story, they wrote: “My thoughts/opinions on last night’s episode… First of all, double standards is a thing 😳.”

“I feel Billy was probably put off from Danica’s behaviour after the Snog, Marry, Pie game as she took it too seriously. It’s a game,” they added, referring to the fact Billy didn’t choose Danica at all in the challenge.

“After this, he called it a day, and they both maturely dealt with it and moved on.”

Billy’s family then called out Danica’s “double standards” later on in the episode.

“Adam [Collard] tells the girls about the bedroom antics & stirs the pot. Ekin-Su [Cülcüloğlu] joins in to stir it up even more & makes out like Bill has done something the boys & girls haven’t been doing every morning since the show started 😅 & didn’t Danica tell the girls about it too? Oh yeah 🙄.”

“As soon as the Beach Club comes into [the episode], you can clearly see it was set up ready for mad drama. Then the girls egged Danica on to start arguing again.”

“At this point Billy had had enough. He was confused at why the day before it was fine & now it’s all mad again. I could tell he didn’t understand why she was shouting about it now and was’t giving the same energy to it the day before.”

“Bring our boy home. Away from this mad toxic place 😂,” they concluded.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

