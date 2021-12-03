Families of Astroworld victims reject Travis Scott’s offer to pay for funerals

A number of families who lost loved ones following a crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival have rejected his offer to pay for their funerals.

10 people between the ages of nine and 27 were killed following a crowd crush at his concert in Houston, Texas on November 5, which also left hundreds injured.

According to the Press Association, the offer to cover the victims funeral costs was made in a letter from Travis Scott’s lawyer, Daniel Petrocelli.

Four families have now turned down the offer from the rapper.

Michael Lyons, a lawyer for the family of 27-year-old Mirza “Danish” Baig, claimed the offer was to “soften people up” after the tragedy.

In a response letter to Travis’ lawyer, he said: “Sadly, for my clients, a cheque from Travis Scott… is not going to relieve the pain and suffering that they presently are experiencing. I think it will only make it worse.”

The family of 14-year-old John Hilgert also turned down the offer, while 23-year-old Rodolfo “Rudy” Pena are still considering the offer amid their grief.

In a letter sent to the father of the youngest victim, nine-year-old Ezra Blount, Travis’ lawyer expressed “deepest sympathies and condolences” and said Travis did want to reach out personally “but does not wish to intrude” on his privacy.

In response, a lawyer representing Ezra’s father Treston Blount declined the offer to cover the funeral costs, and said Travis needs to admit “that he bears some of the responsibility for this tragedy.”

Attorney Robert Hilliard wrote: “Perhaps one day, once time allows some healing for the victims and acceptance of responsibility by Mr Scott and others, Treston and Mr Scott might meet – as there is also healing in that.”

“For now, Mr Scott must respect the fact that his pain and his devastation pale to Treston’s, Ezra’s mom, and the other victims.”

Tony Buzbee, who is representing the family of 21-year-old Axel Acosta Avila, revealed in an email that he had received a voicemail from a lawyer who was not Mr Petrocelli, making an offer for funeral expenses.

Mr Buzbee said: “The offer made didn’t warrant a response.”

Houston Police are still investigating the events that occurred at the festival.

Travis and the concert’s organisers are facing multiple lawsuits over the incident for negligence, gross negligence, and damages for injuries.

