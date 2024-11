Fake footage of Liam Payne’s ‘funeral’ sparks outrage on social media: ‘Wrong on so many levels’

Cruel social media trolls have shared fake videos claiming to show Liam Payne’s funeral.

The 31-year-old will be laid to rest in his hometown of Wolverhampton this week, following his tragic passing last month.

While Liam’s devastated family finalise details of his funeral, sick trolls have posted footage from other high-profile funerals, claiming they were taken from his.

The videos, which have gone viral on TikTok, have been widely slammed by fans of the late singer, who have branded them “disrespectful”.

One fan commented: “People need to stop this its wrong on so many levels. Saying someone else’s funeral is Liam Payne, so disrespectful, so sad to see what people do for views.”

Another simply branded the videos “sick”.

Liam’s funeral is expected to take place in the coming days.

The One Direction singer, 31, tragically died on October 16th after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Three people have since been charged in connection with his death, and inquiries are still ongoing.

Last week, Liam’s body was taken home by his beloved dad Geoff Payne, who had been waiting weeks to take his son back to the UK while toxicology tests were being completed.

According to The Mirror, the flight carrying Liam home became the most-tracked flight of all time as millions of fans monitored the aircraft’s flight path.

While details are still under wraps, Liam’s funeral is expected to take place in his native Wolverhampton in the coming days, at either St. Peter’s or St Paul’s Church, Pendeford.

While a host of famous faces are set to attend the funeral service, it’s believed the ceremony will be a strictly private affair.

Fans have been encouraged not to show up to the funeral out of respect for his grieving family and friends, but thousands are expected to line the streets of Wolverhampton as the hearse carrying his body passes through the city.

It’s understood his family are keen to include a special musical element into the ceremony with a “series of song tributes from some very big acts”.

Liam’s One Direction bandmates – Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik – are all expected to attend his funeral.

Girls Aloud singer Cheryl, mother to Liam’s seven-year-old son Bear Payne, will also be in attendance, however, its unknown whether she will take her young son to the service.

Other famous faces set to make an appearance include Simon Cowell and Nicole Scherzinger, who helped form One Direction on The X Factor back in 2010.

James Corden, Dermot O’Leary and Rita Ora are also believed to be on the guest list.

Rita previously collaborated with Liam on a song, and delivered a heartbreaking tribute to him at the MTV EMAs earlier this month when she served as host.