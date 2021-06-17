Fair City star George McMahon welcomes second child with wife Rachel

The couple are already parents to a daughter named Frankie

George McMahon and his wife Rachel Smyth have welcomed their second child together.

The actor, best known for playing Mondo in Fair City, announced the heartwarming news on social media.

Sharing a photo of their newborn son’s hand, George wrote: “Yesterday our lives changed again for the better. We welcomed Kody Bloom McMahon to the world.”

Yesterday our lives changed again for the better. We welcomed Kody Bloom McMahon to the world. We are bursting with love. ❤️👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 pic.twitter.com/lsnlnS2g5W — George McMahon (@georgeymac) June 17, 2021

“We are bursting with love,” he added.

George and Rachel, who are already parents to a daughter named Frankie, tied the knot in Spain in 2019, and were married by Boyzone star Keith Duffy.

Ad

They exchanged vows at a remote farmhouse near Nerja, and were joined by close friends and family.

Married the love of my life @RachelDancer87 on Thursday. The most incredible week with family and friends. Thank you for all the lovely messages and well wishes. 📸 @SilverscreenWed pic.twitter.com/a5x2gtj2uP — George McMahon (@georgeymac) August 18, 2019