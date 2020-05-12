Fair City star Amilia Keating names first child after late co-star Karl Shiels

This is so sweet

Fair City star Amilia Keating and her husband Conall have welcomed their first child together.

The actress gave birth to a baby boy in the early hours of this morning.

Amilia shared a glimpse of their son on her private story on Instagram.

Revealing her newborn’s name in the caption, she wrote: “Reggie Thomas Karl Keating born in a serious hurry weighing 7lb 9oz.”

“You are so unbelievably loved and I can’t believe you are all mine. Connall, I love you baby. Look what we made.”

“Can’t wait to introduce the world to the new love of our life,” she added.

The new parents honoured fellow Fair City actor Karl Shiels, who passed away last year, by incorporating his name into their newborn son’s.

The couple previously told VIP Magazine that they believed Karl would be their son’s guardian angel.

Conall told the publication: “The baby is definitely a blessing from above and has its uncle and our best friend Karl as its guardian angel.”

Amilia announced she was expecting a baby with Conall back in October, just two weeks after they got married.

Posting photos of her cradling her tiny baby bump on her wedding day, Amilia wrote: “BABY KEATING COMING SPRING 2020.”

“You are on an absolute mission and We can’t wait to meet you baby. I love you so much already and I can’t wait to be your Mammy.”

“You have an amazing guardian angel watching over you and so many aunties and uncles waiting here to give you a big squeeze,” she added.

