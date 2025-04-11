Fair City legend Bryan Murray retires from the soap after 20 years

Bryan Murray, one of Fair City’s most beloved actors, has officially announced his retirement from the soap.

After over two decades of captivating audiences as the iconic character of Bob Charles, Bryan’s time on Fair City has come to a close.

Bryan first appeared on Fair City in 2005, taking on the role of Bob, a man whose complex relationships and gripping storylines captured the attention of viewers across the country.

Over the years, his portrayal of Bob has been a cornerstone of the show, delivering unforgettable moments.

During his time on Fair City, Bob managed and ran the famous McCoy’s Pub, before later taking over The Hungry Pig restaurant. He was an integral part of the community and was often involved in philanthropic work.

Bob Charles’ dynamic evolution—from family man to navigating intense emotional challenges—showcased Bryan’s exceptional range as an actor.

One of his most memorable storylines on the show was when he ended up homeless, sleeping rough on the streets of Carrigstown and was ostracised from the community.

Bryan met his on and off-screen love, Una Crawford O’Brien, on the set of Fair City. Their characters had an affair on-screen and later married.

Bryan and Una’s initial friendship on set, later blossomed into a lasting relationship.

Speaking about his retirement, Brigie de Courcy, Executive Producer, Fair City said: “Bryan has been a part of the Fair City family for 20 years. Over the years, we’ve had the privilege of watching him navigate a wide range of emotions and storylines, always with a professionalism that made it look effortless.

“His immense talent, dedication, and passion for his craft have left an enduring legacy that will be remembered. While we will miss him on set, we are incredibly grateful for the many wonderful years we’ve shared with him. His contribution to Irish television is immeasurable,

and we wish him all the best.”

Bryan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2019.

Following his diagnosis, Bryan continued to appear on the popular soap, showing great courage.

He went public with his story in 2022 to raise awareness of the disease and to help others.

Bryan’s last appearance on screen on Fair City will air on Thursday, 24 April 2025.