F1 star Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet welcome their first child together

F1 star Max Verstappen has welcomed his first child with his partner Kelly Piquet, after being absent from the media day ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

He shared the happy news on Instagram, sharing some sweet black and white snaps and wrote: “Welcome to the world, sweet Lily 🌸.”

“Our hearts are fuller than ever – you are our greatest gift. We love you so much 💗.”

While this is Max’s first time being a father, Kelly already has a daughter, Penelope, from her previous relationship with F1 driver Daniil Kvyat.

However, the Dutch-Belgian driver revealed that he felt somewhat prepared for fatherhood after spending so much time with Penelope.

Speaking on the Talking Bull podcast, he said: “Luckily I did get a little bit of training with Penelope, seeing her grow up already for like four years. Which has been also really, really nice.”

“But yes, for sure, when it’s like, also going be fully your own kid… Yes, it’s going to be a different challenge. But I’m looking forward to it.”

The birth of his daughter comes only a day after it was announced that Max had been withdrawn from his scheduled media commitments for this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix.

A spokesperson for Red Bull shared: “Max will not be attending media day in Miami as he is expecting a baby.”

“All is well and he will attend track tomorrow for the race weekend. We will not be offering any further comment at this time in respect towards the privacy of Max and his family.”

The 27-year-old and the model began dating back in 2020, and they announced that they were expecting a baby together last December.

Despite having a nine-year age gap, Kelly has previously stated that her relationship with Max is “healthy” and “easygoing.”

In an interview with Vogue Netherlands, she revealed that “they have a lot of understanding and support for each other.”

“You would think the age difference could be a challenge, but so far things are going really well. I also really appreciate how he treats Penelope. It’s so sweet to see.”

Kelly is the daughter of F1 legend Nelson Piquet, who won three Drivers’ Championships in the 1980s, – although he was recently involved in a racism scandal with Lewis Hamilton.

Last year, Max defended his partner after many rumours and accusations were made against her online.

Kelly went on to share an emotional statement on Instagram that called on haters to stop spreading “falsehoods” about her.

She also explained that she had “in the past three years been navigating a strange and upsetting wave of accusations.”

Also, taking to Instagram, Max wrote: “This has to stop. These false accusations by certain individuals on Instagram and TikTok are insane and ridiculous at the same time.”

“Hate has no place in this world. We know what’s true within our family and we are very happy together. I love you,” he added along with a love heart emoji.