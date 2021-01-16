Eyal Booker denies claims he shouted at girlfriend Delilah Hamlin in the street

The reality star has set the record straight

Eyal Booker denies claims he shouted at girlfriend Delilah Hamlin in the...

Eyal Booker has denied claims he shouted at his girlfriend Delilah Hamlin in the street.

The Love Island star was forced to speak out after photos emerged of him looking enraged in Los Angeles, as he unpacked items from Delilah’s SUV.

The paparazzi pictures sparked concern the couple were having a row, but Eyal has since taken to Instagram to “clear some things up”.

Speaking on his Instagram Story, the 25-year-old explained that they were cleaning out her car when he “smacked” his hand, which made him scream in pain.

Eyal said: “I literally smacked my hand on the car which made me pull that face because it hurt for a couple of minutes.”

“We weren’t arguing and nothing crazy is going on in our relationship. We’re very happy.”

Delilah interjected: “We have never argued before! We talk things through.”

Eyal added: “It’s not in my nature to be screaming. We’re very happy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E Y A L B O O K E R (@eyalbooker)

The couple have been dating since May 2019, after Delilah slid into his DMs on Instagram.

The American model is the daughter of Hollywood actor Harry Hamlin, and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna.

The news comes after Eyal was recently spotted hanging out with Scott Disick, who is dating Delilah’s younger sister Amelia.