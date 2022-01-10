Eyal Booker and Delilah Belle Hamlin ‘split after over two years of dating’

Eyal Booker and Delilah Belle Hamlin have reportedly split after over two years of dating.

The Love Island star, 26, was first linked to the 23-year-old model at Coachella in April 2019, and the pair confirmed their relationship one month later.

A source has since told PEOPLE magazine: “Delilah broke up with Eyal. The relationship simply ran its course.”

The insider added: “There was no cheating. She’s busy working and focused on her career right now. She’s doing fine and has nothing but respect for him, it was just time to close that chapter and move on.”

Eyal and Delilah, who is the daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor Harry Hamlin, celebrated their two-year anniversary last May. Taking to Instagram at the time, Delilah wrote: “I love you forever. 2 years with you and I couldn’t have asked for a better person to do it with.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by DELILAH BELLE (@delilahbelle) Eyal wrote: “2 years with you 💘 I fell in love with you the day we met. I wondered how we would make this work but 2 years on we’ve done a pretty good job so far.” “Thousands of miles apart at times & a global pandemic to overcome but we’ve always done exactly that… overcome all that life throw at us. It’s not always easy & we’ve definitely had our ups and downs but that’s what it’s all about.” “Thank you for accepting me for me. For showing me that being my authentic self is all I should be and for loving me the way that you do. A couple more grey hairs on my head but as long as you’re plucking them out for me I don’t mind haha.” “I’m excited to keep learning about you, learning with you and navigating this crazy thing we call life with together. I love you @delilahbelle,” he added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by E Y A L B O O K E R (@eyalbooker)