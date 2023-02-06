Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles reunite at the 2023 Grammys

Exes Taylor Swift and Harry Styles reunited at the 2023 Grammys on Sunday night.

The former couple dated back in 2012, and called it quits the following year.

During last night’s awards show, Taylor was seen dancing at her table as her ex performed his hit song As It Was on stage.

In another video from the night, captured by TikTok star Chris Olsen, the singers were seen chatting during the star-studded awards show.

Taylor has written two songs about her relationship with Harry – ‘Style’ and ‘Out of the Woods’.

It is believed that One Direction’s song ‘Perfect’, which Harry co-wrote, is about Taylor.

Harry is currently single, after splitting from his Don’t Worry Darling co-star Olivia Wilde at the end of last year.

Taylor has been dating Joe Alwyn since 2016, and the notoriously private couple reportedly got engaged last year.