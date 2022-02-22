Exes Ronan Keating and Yvonne Connolly put on united front at daughter Missy’s 21st birthday

Ronan Keating and his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly put on a united front at their daughter Missy’s 21st birthday on Sunday.

In photos and videos shared on social media, the former couple stood side by side as they made speeches at Missy’s birthday bash in Dublin.

The party took place at House on Leeson Street, shortly after the 21-year-old was booted off RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars.

In a video posted by Missy’s pro dance partner Ervina Merfeldas, Ronan told attendees: “I just want to say a big thank you for being here tonight, for being here for Missy Moo.”

Referencing his wife Storm, who also attended the party, he said: “Storm and I are very proud to be here tonight.”

“It’s been a hell of a night for you Missy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Storm Keating (@stormykeating)

Poking fun at her exit from Dancing With The Stars, he joked: “We won’t talk about it, we’ll move on!”

“You’re 21, you little rascal. That’s it, I’ve got no say, off you go.”

Ronan then passed the mic over to his ex-wife Yvonne, who said: “As a mother, I’m very proud. And I have to say I’m so happy to see so many Malahide people here tonight.”

The well-known couple announced their split in 2010, and finalised their divorce five years later.

Ronan went on to marry his current wife Storm, and the couple have since welcomed two kids together – Cooper, 4, and Coco, who is almost 2.

Meanwhile Yvonne has been dating cinematographer John Conroy since 2012.

Aside from Missy, Ronan and Yvonne also share son Jack, 22, and daughter Ali, 16.