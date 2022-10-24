Exes Maya Jama and Stormzy spotted at the same event amid calls for them to reunite

Exes Maya Jama and Stormzy were spotted at the same event on Sunday night, amid calls for them to get back together.

The pair both attended the Rated Awards in London, where Stormzy picked up the award for Video of the Year alongside his friend and fellow rapper Dave for their song Clash.

The pals accepted the award together, and were pictured posing with their trophies backstage.

Meanwhile, Maya shared behind-the-scenes videos from the awards ceremony on her Instagram Story.

The former couple split in August 2019 after four years together, amid claims the rapper had been unfaithful.

Months later, Stormzy admitted he “done the dirt” on Maya in an emotional track called ‘Lessons’ on his album Heavy Is The Head.

The lyrics read: “I done the dirt and then I figured that you’ll dig it out / But that’s a coward move, I guess you got me figured out / I know you’ll never listen now.”

In the second verse, Stormzy rapped: “Fast forward now, my nephew’s still asking for his Auntie Maya / Guess this is the karma for what I done to Maya.”

“Greatest love I ever knew, I poured it down the drain / Maybe it’s the only way we both call it a day / You gave me the world and then I gave you disrespect / Hand on my heart, this is my biggest of regrets / Thought I’d say it here than rather fling it in a text / Until you’re ready to forgive I’m always wishing you the best but…”

Just last week, the grime rapper opened up about their painful split on the new series of Louis Theroux Meets…

He said: “My break-up, that was probably the biggest catalyst for growth as a man.”

“It was like, OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you.”

“That’s probably the biggest loss a man can have, isn’t it? Away from someone passing away, that’s the biggest loss you can have.

“The whole f***ing palaver that surrounded that situation, do you know what I mean? There were other things in terms of mistakes I’d made.

“I didn’t do what a man should do to fully appreciate love, and care for his woman.”

Stormzy told Louis: “Long story short, I learned that if I don’t want to feel like that again, and if I believe that God will bless me again with an amazing woman and a family and marriage and all of that kind of thing…”

“I have to do all the necessary work to never be in that situation again.”

After the interview aired, fans flocked to Twitter as they called for the pair to get back together.

And amid reports Maya has called off her engagement to NBA player Ben Simmons, fans are convinced they could rekindle their romance.

all I want is Maya and stormzy back together tbh — abi dickson (@abidickson01) October 22, 2022

Speaking on BBC Radio 1 Xtra back in 2019, Stormzy said that he felt like he owed Maya a public apology following their break up.

He said: “It was a hot topic and I’m going on record now and I’m apologising. I’m trying to lay it all bare and be very truthful and be very clear in my truth.”

“I’m not trying to shy away from it. It was a public disrespect. It was a public disrespect that needed a public apology.”

He continued: “That girl gave me the world. I will wholeheartedly say that’s a phenomenal woman that loved man wholeheartedly and was man’s everything.”

“And I disrespected and was inconsiderate – a big disrespect. The least I can do is come out and say, come on.”

“I will say it 100 per cent loud and clear that’s a brilliant woman – we shared something very deep and she loved me wholeheartedly. And man went out and disrespected.”