EXCLUSIVE! Wild Youth’s David Whelan gives update on the band’s future as he competes on DWTS

Wild Youth singer David Whelan has given an update on the band’s future, as he competes on RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars.

The lead singer spoke to Goss.ie about his stint on the show, and whether he will find the time to hit the studio in between rehearsals.

The musician is currently paired up with professional dancer Salome Chachua for the show’s latest series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dancing with the Stars Ireland (@dwtsirl)

When asked if the band have any new projects in the works, David revealed: “Do you know what, right now, no… before the rehearsals started, we were kind of like talking about going back into the studio and stuff like that, but now we’re kind of just taking a bit of downtime.”

“Like last year was crazy, and everyone was kind of like… you know what… I’m doing this now, hopefully until the end, fingers crossed, but say for example, I am in it until the end, that would be until March…

“So we were like, let’s just take three months downtime, the lads are all doing other little projects as well, so I was like yeah… I’d happily just focus [on this].”

He went on to say: “This is the first time in seven years that I have had the time to not focus on Wild Youth… like it’s crazy how refreshing it’s felt that I have this new art form, that I’m just throwing myself into.”

“Now, don’t get me wrong, I still love music, I still listen to music everyday, I’m still going home and writing in notebooks and playing my guitar.

“But this is the first time where I can focus my art in some other way, if that makes sense.”

David opened up about how dancing has made him “feel alive again” after suffering an accident this time last year, which resulted in him receiving major surgery to his arm and shoulder.

“It’s so refreshing, like I feel alive again and I didn’t feel alive at all last year,” he confessed.

“I felt very much lost the whole [of] last year, and now I’ve restarted this year with this new perk in my step and I’m just happy, honestly, I’m really happy again right now and that’s nice I think.”

“And I owe it all to ballroom dancing and I owe it all to this girl here [Salome]… I’m just going out every day and I’m enjoying myself and I’m dancing and just focusing on that right now and It’s a good feeling, a really nice feeling.”

The band previously represented Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool last year.

The foursome performed their tune ‘We Are One’ at the highly-anticipated event in May 2023.

But sadly, Wild Youth missed out on a place in the grand final.