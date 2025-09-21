EXCLUSIVE! Traitors Ireland star Paudie reveals what his family REALLY think about the online reaction and THAT meme

Traitors Ireland star Paudie has revealed what his family thinks about the “Paudfather” and the online reaction.

During Monday’s episode, Paudie successfully blackmailed Nick into becoming a Traitor, but the duo’s alliance was short-lived, with the pair turning on each other during the latest roundtable.

The back-and-forth led to Paudie being banished – and finally uncovered as a Traitor.

Fans were devastated to see Paudie go, having loved hearing his cheeky remarks and how he managed to get away with it for so long.

Many called for a national day of mourning for the iconic banishment of Paudie.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie, Paudie revealed his two older daughters handle the social media side of things, but that he sees everything.

“My two older girls are absolutely brilliant. I mean, they’re stuck in the Instagram for me because I’m being honest here, I don’t have clue really,” he confessed.

“You know, I’m helping, but I’m probably a hindrance more often than not. But in relation to that Paudfather, I sent that image to my two of my older brothers and I said, ‘does that person remind you of anybody?'”

“And they both came back and said ‘my father,’ I couldn’t believe it. It was half the head of my father. So I don’t know where they came up with the image or how they came up with it, but it was just, it was uncanny, to be honest. Brilliant.”

Elsewhere, Paudie revealed whether he thinks his being the “father figure” of the group aided in his staying undercover for so long.

“I don’t know, because as you know, from day one, i came under scrutiny straight away. I spent the next five round table dodging missiles,” he confessed.

“Maybe it helped eventually. Everybody saying ‘look, will you leave him alone? Look, you know, he’s an old man.’ So maybe it did, I don’t know.”

