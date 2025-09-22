EXCLUSIVE! Traitors Ireland star Joanna reveals where she stands with her fellow contestants following THAT comment

Traitors Ireland star Joanna has revealed where she stands with her fellow contestants after in a moment of emotion, she called the group “mean girls.”

During Monday night’s episode, following a tense game, which saw Joanna be voted least trusted by her fellow contestants, the roundtable was shaping up to be even more intense.

As the group kicked off, Joanna, despite having a special dagger that gave her two votes, was quickly targeted by the group.

In an emotional reveal, Joanna told her contestants she was a Faithful, as she became emotional at her journey coming to an end.

In a teary moment, the Faithful told her fellow contestants: “I said I’m not going to cry, and the only reason I’m doing that is because my character was being attacked. I actually hope one of the guys will win it, because you are mean girls.”

Following this, the internet was left divided, as some criticised her harsh choice of words, but others agreed.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie, Joanna shared how she felt watching back the emotional scenes, and where she stands with her fellow contestants.

“Watching it obviously was hard, but then it’s very different when you’re watching that from home because, like, you know, it happened, that’s all done now and behind us, so it’s all good now.”

When asked if she held any grudges against her fellow contestants, she confessed: ” I have no grudges to everybody. The thing is that it’s very real at the moment, like when you’re there and everything is going on, and obviously, hearing something that, like, you’re not expecting because it’s so against you and your beliefs, that hurts.”

“But absolutely, those are all wonderful people who are remaining there, so there’s absolutely no grudges, everybody there are lovely.”

