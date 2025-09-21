EXCLUSIVE! Traitors Ireland star Christine confesses the ONE moment she suspected Paudie was a Traitor – but was never aired

Traitors Ireland star Christine has revealed the one moment she suspected Paudie was a Traitor.

On Monday, viewers all over Ireland were shouting at their TVs after contestant Christine Duff, a favourite of the fans, suffered a “hug of death.”

During her time on the series, she developed a close bond with Paudie, continuously jumping to his defence any time his name was brought up at the roundtable.

However, speaking exclusively to Goss.ie, Christine confessed there was one moment she had suspected her father figure in the castle, but it never made it to air.

“Someone asked me did I think Paulie was a traitor, and we were sitting on the couch and we were admiring Amy’s tattoos.”

“And I remember Paudie…said something along the lines off ‘because I worked in the prison, your cards are marked when you have a tattoo in relation to your job and prisoners.”

“So, a re-offending prisoner, you’d recognise him quite easily. And the way he said it and how he said it, for a split second, I remember thinking, ‘oh, my God, this man is very intelligent and I actually think he could be one’ [Traitor]”

However, she confessed she never admitted the suspicion: “But I never said the words out loud. I never said it in my interviews. I literally locked that feeling in my heart, and I went, no, I’m just going to keep feeding him Tayto, and just chatting away to him, like a daddy figure, and he’s going to leave me alone.”

“When I get a gut feeling, I can be very vocal to myself or to other people about things like that. That was a nugget of a golden moment for me, that I thought, okay, I’m not sharing that. Not even RTÉ got that.”

