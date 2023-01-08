EXCLUSIVE! This popular show is set to replace RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars in 2024

An Irish version of The Masked Singer is set to replace RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars in 2024, Goss.ie can reveal.

The popular show follows a group of masked celebrities, as they battle it out on stage with their singing talents.

At the end of each episode, one celebrity’s identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage in a wild guessing game.

An insider told Goss.ie: “The Masked Singer is the perfect replacement for Dancing with the Stars.”

“Given the success of the UK and US versions, plenty of celebrities will be keen to sign up for the show – and viewers will be hooked every weekend to find out who’s behind the wacky costumes.”

“A number of well-known faces have already been approached about appearing on the show, including Irish TikTok star Miriam Mullins.”

While all eyes will be on the contestants, the judging panel will also attract some star power.

Judges on the UK version include Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora, so producers will be under pressure to have an equally star-studded panel for the Irish version.

TV bosses will also need a big name to host the series.

Last year, Lucy Kennedy told Goss.ie that she would love to present an Irish version of The Masked Singer.

The popular presenter said: “Now we’re talking! I would never be a contestant, but yes to hosting that!”

“That would be right up my street. Now you’re talking my language. I would love to host that – I watch it, my kids watch it.”

When asked for comment, an RTÉ spokesperson told Goss.ie: “We are firmly focused on Dancing with the Stars 2023 and look forward to bringing our audiences a terrific new series in January.”