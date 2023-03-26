EXCLUSIVE! This is why Nicky Byrne won’t be replacing Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show

Nicky Byrne is one of many presenters who have been tipped to take over from Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show.

The broadcaster recently announced his shock exit from the RTÉ chat show, after fourteen years as host.

The 49-year-old, who will host his final Late Late Show on May 26, will continue to present his radio show on RTÉ Radio 1 on weekday mornings from 9am to 10am.

Nicky stepped down as co-host of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars last August, in order to put all of his focus into Westlife.

The Dublin native began hosting the popular TV contest in 2017, and Jennifer Zamparelli joined him at the helm in 2019.

The Westlife star has always been a firm RTÉ favourite, so it isn’t a surprise that he’s been linked to The Late Late Show gig.

However, it doesn’t look like the timing is right for Nicky as he’s touring with Westlife for the foreseeable future.

A source close to Nicky told Goss.ie: “Nicky has always joked about taking over from Ryan Tubridy and would have jumped at the chance to host The Late Late Show.”

“But for now he’s committed to Westlife. Timing is everything, and the timing is off.”

Westlife are currently on a short break from their Wild Dreams tour, which has taken them all over the world.

Ryan Tubridy announced his shock departure from The Late Late Show on March 16.

In a statement, the TV personality said: “It has been a privilege to host the national institution that is the Late Late Show for the last fourteen years.”

“I want to thank the tremendous teams of producers, researchers, crew and executives who have done the hard work to keep the show on the road over the years. Many have become dear friends.”

“Also, to the viewers, I am so grateful for the loyalty you have shown to the Late Late Show, week in, week out.”

“Not only did you raise 30 million euros for Irish charities including over 15 million euros for children’s charities all over the island that are particularly close to my heart, but you showed incredible generosity of spirit for which I am profoundly grateful.”

“I was often touched by the kind comments of viewers stopping me on the street or at the supermarket on a Saturday to say ‘thank you’ or ‘well done’ for highlighting an issue that affected them or their families on the previous night’s show. Go raibh maith agaibh.”

“And finally, to my family who stood by me every day of every week, year in, year out. To my daughters especially, they put up with so much and I am as grateful to them as I am awestruck by them.”

RTÉ Director-General, Dee Forbes said of Ryan’s departure from the late night talk show: “I would like to thank Ryan and acknowledge his enormous commitment to the Late Late Show during the seven years I have had the privilege to work with him.”

“The Late Late Show is a TV phenomenon at home and abroad which continues to hold a special place in Irish life and Ryan can take enormous credit for that. He had big shoes to fill, but he has made the show his own over the past fourteen years.”

“The transformation of the Late Late Toy Show into a national event celebrating Irish children and the most popular television programme in Ireland every year is testament to his talents as a broadcaster and his ability to create a unique connection with children and audiences all over Ireland, and beyond.”

“There are so many great memories and special moments to look back on, and more to come, which we will rightly celebrate in the months ahead.”

Ryan, who has presented the talk show for 14 years, will host his final The Late Late Show on Friday, May 26 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.

The TV personality will continue to present his rate show on RTÉ Radio 1 on weekday mornings from 9am to 10am.

An announcement will be made about the next presenter of The Late Late Show during the summer.

