EXCLUSIVE! These are the celebs rumoured for the next season of Dancing With The Stars

Dancing With The Stars will finally return to our screens in January 2023, and we’ve got the scoop on who’s taking to the dance floor.

With Doireann Garrihy replacing Nicky Byrne as Jennifer Zamparelli’s co-host, there will be a brand new line-up of celebrities next year on the RTÉ programme.

The show’s new presenter may be very familiar with one contestant, as Goss.ie can exclusively reveal her 2FM Breakfast co-host Carl Mullan is rumoured to take part.

Carl started hosting the radio show with Doireann and Donncha O’Callaghan last year, which has gone down a hit with listeners.

Alongside his broadcasting career, the Dublin native is also known for his hilarious social media content, and he’s gained over 269K followers on Instagram over the past few years.

A TV source told us: “Carl is the perfect signing for Dancing With The Stars. He’s such a lovable character and has gained a huge fanbase over the past two years.”

“He’ll definitely put his heart and soul into the show, and his rapport with Doireann is sure to provide some comic relief in between dances.”

Insiders have also told Goss.ie that Irish footballer Stephanie Roche is a main contender for the next season of DWTS.

The sports star, who got married earlier this year, plays as a striker for Peamount United of Dublin and the Republic of Ireland women’s national football team.

Another famous face linked to the line-up is Brooke Scullion, who represented Ireland at the Eurovision this year.

A source told Goss.ie: “Stephanie and Brooke are both amazing role models for young women in the worlds of sport and entertainment, so it’s a no-brainer to have them on the show next year.”

“Football fans will love to see how Stephanie’s skills translate on the dance floor, and Eurovision fans are sure to throw their support behind Brooke – who showcased her stage presence in Italy back in May.”

“With rehearsals due to kick off in a matter of weeks, the celebrities are waiting by the phone for the final confirmation from bosses – which is expected at the end of October.”

“And with speculation Dancing With The Stars won’t return to RTÉ after the next season, the pressure is on for the line-up to be seriously star-studded.”

An RTÉ spokesperson told Goss.ie in a statement: “RTÉ will confirm the full line-up of celebrity dancers for series six of Dancing With The Stars at a later date.”