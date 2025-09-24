EXCLUSIVE! The Traitors Ireland winners Vanessa, Oyin and Kelley reveal how they are going to spend joint prize fund

The Traitors Ireland winners Vanessa, Oyin and Kelley have revealed how they are going to spend the joint prize fund of €42,900.

After a tense final episode, Oyin, Vanessa and Kelley, all Faithfuls, came out triumphant – successfully banishing the two remaining Traitors, Nick and Ben.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the The Traitors Ireland Live Finale, the trio revealed how they feel about being the first winners of the show and what they will be spending the money on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Speaking about how to felt to win, Vanessa said: “Amazing and surreal. I didn’t think we were going to get there. It’s so amazing. It’s crazy. It was a bumpy road.”

Kelley reiterated the sentiment, saying: “But I’m so glad that we did it in the end. We were able to do it for women. It wasn’t just one winner, it was the three of us together. I honestly wouldn’t have wanted it any other way, genuinely.”

When asked what they’re going to spend the prize money on, Vanessa laughed: “I personally am deciding that I’m just going to blow it.”

“I’m 29, don’t have a lot of responsibilities right now, and I really think that’s going to change in the next couple of years. I think this is the last chance that I get to just use money unwisely.”

Oyin then said: “For me, Japan has been a dream destination of mine, so I’ll definitely be taking myself on a nice solo trip or even a friend’s trip to Japan.

Kelley then joked that she would be jumping on that trip, and suggested they all go to Japan together.

“I think we need it after all we’ve been through, the three of us need that trip,” she laughed.

The trio also confirmed they hadn’t received the money yet, despite filming the show back in March.

“It still pending,” they said, before joking that there will be “signs” when they do receive the cash.

“I’ll be doing reckless things,” Vanessa quipped.

This article is brought to you by Very – your one-stop shop for everything from fabulous fashion and footwear, to inspiring interiors and all the latest electrical must-haves.

With a range of delivery options including Express Delivery, Free Click and Collect and Free Returns, it’s never been easier to get the brands you love.

Browse now at very.ie