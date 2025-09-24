EXCLUSIVE! The Traitors Ireland winners Vanessa, Oyin and Kelley condemn misogynistic comments they faced from viewers

The Traitors Ireland winners Vanessa, Oyin and Kelley have condemned the misogynistic comments they faced from viewers during their time on the show.

The three Faithfuls were named the winners of the show’s first season during Tuesday’s finale, successfully banishing the two remaining Traitors – Nick and Ben.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at a special screening of the show’s finale, the trio opened up about dealing with online hate since appearing on the series, and the misogyny they have faced on social media.

When asked what surprised them the most about the show, Vanessa replied: “I think how much people actually wanted to be deceitful.

“I think for me, I find it really hard to lie and just really hard to play on people. So for me, it was weird seeing people enjoy that when we were watching it back.

Oyin then added: “People just love mess. And I guess we gave them that.”

In response to them winning the show as a female trio, Oyin said: “The fact that I’m standing here with these two is just the best outcome.

Kelley then interjected: “It would have been a different story. I feel like it’s so amazing. Of course, the men in the show were so incredible as well. There is no faulting any single person who was on that show.

“But I just I think to be able to stand here as three women, especially considering the hate and the comments that were made about women online, that its so incredible to be able to stand here as three women backing each other and saying, ‘Yeah, well, we won that s***.”

After Sunday’s episode, during which Joanna branded them “mean girls” when they banished her in a tense round table, Kelley was inundated with hateful comments on social media.

Before they banished Joanna, who turned out to be a Faithful, Kelley jokingly thanked her for the Shield she gave her earlier that day – which viewers claimed was a nasty comment.

When asked if she was prepared for the level of hate they have received online, Kelley confessed: “No, not at all. To be honest, the comment I made wasn’t made in a malicious way whatsoever.

“It was such a tense roundtable, and the comment I made was intended to diffuse the situation. The girls know, I made that as a joke, and that’s where the laughter came from. It was like, we are grasping at straws here.”

“We were like, we have no idea what’s going on, we were hoping for the best, making a joke. But then, just seeing the attack on all of us and the mean girls narrative that got played in the media.

Oyin then said: “It really was very tough to handle because that’s not something you expect. It’s not something that you think people would run to.

Kelley added: “But I think people almost wanted to believe that. The amount of comments being like, ‘I knew Vanessa, Kelley, and Oyin weren’t that nice in real life’. It was like, perfect now they’ve messed up. And it was like, that was a genuine moment.

Vanessa interjected: “It was confirmation bias for people who wanted to believe what people wanted to believe about us. People were looking for the villain.”

“If you think of the things that went viral, it was the villains that went viral. It wasn’t the good things that we were doing. It wasn’t the nice conversations that were happening,” Vanessa continued.

“I think also, not to ruin it for the audience or whatever, but it is an edit. So were sitting in silence for the most part of that conversation.

“You’re saying something and somebody is looking at you like, ‘What are you saying?’ And you’re there for a couple of minutes. But I guess your comment just looked like it was back to back to back to back to back. It really was not that.

Kelley added: “And it wasn’t an attack on anyone. Anyone we came for, we thought and fully believed we were going for it. So from our point of view, we were going for a Traitor.”

“Someone actually texted me and they were like, ‘If you girls were actually right, your comments would be on T-shirts and you would be praised’. And if it were a man, everyone would be like, ‘Go on the lads!’.

“But it’s the fact it was women, it was just the misogyny that you can clearly see and people’s desire to villainize women.”

In contrast to the men, the girls pointed out that they were branded “mean girls, catty, and nasty”, and even had comments made about their looks.

Oyin added: “I think this was interesting because with our mistake, our whole entire identity was brought into it. But when you saw it with the men that made mistakes, they just had a reprimand and then they kept them pushing.”

This article is brought to you by Very – your one-stop shop for everything from fabulous fashion and footwear, to inspiring interiors and all the latest electrical must-haves.

With a range of delivery options including Express Delivery, Free Click and Collect and Free Returns, it’s never been easier to get the brands you love.

Browse now at very.ie