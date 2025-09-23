EXCLUSIVE! The Traitors Ireland star Faye speaks out on GAA Catfish scandal – and reveals hopes to capitalise on show fame

The Traitors Ireland star Faye Louise Brennan has spoken out on her involvement in the GAA Catfish scandal, and revealed her hopes to capitalise on her fame from the hit series.

The 27-year-old was one of 24 people who signed up for the show’s first season, but was brutally banished by her fellow players in the penultimate episode – despite being a Faithful.

The cast was made up of people from across the country, but being Ireland, viewers quickly recognised a few familiar faces from the first episode – including Faye.

The Dublin native hit headlines earlier this year when she was caught up in the GAA Catfish scandal.

During an exclusive interview with Goss.ie back in January, the 27-year-old revealed how her photos were stolen by the infamous catfish.

Faye had multiples images taken from her own Instagram account, and said she was considering taking action against the “dangerous” imposter at the time.

Speaking to Goss.ie after her emotional exit from The Traitors Ireland during Monday’s episode, Faye admitted she wasn’t surprised people recognised her from the GAA Catfish fiasco, made famous by The 2 Johnnies.

“I mean, it was such a big thing, the GAA Catfish in Ireland,” she said.

“Everyone was talking about it because obviously the 2 Johnnies did such an amazing job reporting it all to everyone and the way that they laid the information was great.

“So I guess it’s no surprise in that regard, because they’re such successful podcasts and the information was just crazy.

“But yeah, I suppose when you get caught in a scandal that you don’t even mean to be caught in, that will happen!”

Faye also spoke about her newfound fame since being on the show, and admitted people have been recognising her in the street.

When asked if she plans to capitalise on her fame by becoming an influencer, or return to her day job, Faye confessed: “Yeah, I would love to make whatever I can from this.”

“It’s something that I wanted to go with for quite some time now. So to be given such an incredible opportunity that can help me boost my platform is just incredible.

“And even without that, I’m grateful for the whole experience. Besides the benefits of what social media can do.”

The 27-year-old also admitted she has always wanted to break into the world of television.

“Yes, most definitely. I’ve always wanted to be on TV and I’m so glad that my first proper appearance was The Traitors,” she said.

As for how she was cast on the show, Faye revealed she was actually scouted by producers at the Ploughing Championships.

“I wasn’t even going to go. My mum was like, ‘Come on, come on, we’ll have a little daughter and mother day’. And I was like, ‘Fine, I’ll go’,” she explained.

“And we just happened to walk by a booth and they pulled me in, and they were lile ‘Oh, would you go on TV?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah’. And then just filled the application and took a picture and that was that.

“Yeah, recruited at the Ploughing Championships! What a story to tell, huh?” she added.

