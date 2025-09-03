EXCLUSIVE! The Traitors Ireland star David reveals if viral Electric Picnic video helped him get on the show

The Traitors Ireland star David Collins, aka Cinderella Dave, has revealed if that viral Electric Picnic video helped him get on the show.

The 48-year-old was one of the 24 players cast on the first season of the series, but sadly became the first person to be “murdered” by the Traitors at the start of the second episode.

Not long into the first episode, viewers quickly recognised the Dublin native from a video that went viral on social media six years ago.

Can’t believe the Cinderella Dave is on The Traitors Ireland 😭 #TraitorsIRL pic.twitter.com/9WmNPlHH8i — Charlee-Jane (@CharleeJaneK) August 31, 2025

The video, filmed at Electric Picnic, showed a woman approaching him in the crowd after finding the missing lens of his sunglasses.

The woman tapped David on the shoulder and said: “Hey I think I found your glasses?”

David hilariously turned around wearing a pair of sunglasses with one lens missing, and said: “Oh my God, really? Lets see if they are a match.”

The pair burst out laughing as David joked: “I think we’re having a Cinderella moment.”

Omg this is my fave internet moment and now he’s on the traitors 😂 #TraitorsIRL pic.twitter.com/1JTzViqIYj — Kiera (@kkiera1993) August 31, 2025

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie about his exit from the show, David admitted he was surprised so many people recognised him from the video.

“I think that video was very heartwarming, and it still resonates with a lot of people. I was only at Electric Picnic the weekend just gone, and I still get people come up to me now about that video,” he said.

“And I always say to them thanks for the nice compliments, but the only thing that video reminds me is that I’m getting older and greyer!”

“It was six years ago. But yeah, it’s nice. And it makes me leaving the castle so early a little bit nicer, I suppose.”

When asked about the casting process, David confessed it was “rigorous”, and his previous history of going viral didn’t sway producers.

“I did apply for the show myself, and it was actually very rigorous,” he said.

“There was lots of interviews, FaceTimes, sitting with three people interviewing me and recording me at the same time. We even had to speak to a therapist to be assessed.

“There was lots of stages. So I didn’t get it on the strength of my Electric Picnic video from six years ago,” he laughed. “I got it on the strength of the David that you’re talking to now.”

