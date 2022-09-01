EXCLUSIVE: The Saturdays star backs Una Healy to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The Saturdays star Frankie Bridge has backed her former bandmate Una Healy to appear on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The 33-year-old placed third on the 2021 series of the show, meanwhile her bandmate Vanessa White appeared in the jungle back in 2017.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at the Virgin Media New Season launch, Frankie revealed Una’s “so brave” and would be up for the challenge.

“I reckon Una [would enter the jungle],” Frankie admitted. “I’ve always said Una should do it, I think she’d be great.”

“We did this ‘Most Haunted’ thing and she literally went in rooms on her own, shut the door… She’s just so brave and I just think she’d be great on it.”

“I think she’d smash it and I think she would probably be the only one I think would probably enjoy all those things.”