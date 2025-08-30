EXCLUSIVE! The latest update on Electric Picnic ticket scam as Gardaí confirm investigations are ‘ongoing’

Gardaí are still investigating the shocking Electric Picnic ticket scam, which recently took over the internet.

In the latest update regarding the scandal, the Garda Press Office confirmed to Goss.ie that “investigations are ongoing” into the alleged resale of fraudulent tickets for the popular festival.

Earlier this month, dozens of people took to social media to share their own tales of how they were allegedly scammed by the same young woman, who is said to be in her 20s.

The Irish Independent had previously reported at least 20 people had been scammed into buying tickets for the sold-out event from the suspect.

It is understood that the woman made a six-figure sum from the fiasco, however it’s believed she has now repaid roughly half the money.

The Garda Press Office failed to confirm or deny if all of those who had purchased the said tickets had gotten their money back, with a representative from the body commenting that it is “quite a detailed investigation.”

The woman at the heart of the scandal is rumoured to be a “pageant beauty.”

It is alleged that the she posted she was selling two tickets to the event on her Instagram Story last month.

Claimed victims have come forward explaining they trusted the woman due to the volume of social media followers she had, around 6,000, with some stating they even knew her personally.

The story gained much traction online with members of the public even calling for a Netflix documentary to be made.

Amid the ongoing scandal, Gardaí have issued a statement on social media regarding online scammers and fraudsters.

They also advised anyone who has been the victim of online fraud to contact them either at their local station or call the garda confidential line.

“It is very important that you exert a great degree of caution if attempting to purchase tickets for a sold out event through any third-party known or otherwise,” they wrote.

“Do not trust that the tickets you believe you are purchasing are real. It is likely they will not materialise, and in fact do not exist.”