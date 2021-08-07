EXCLUSIVE! Tallafornia star Kelly Donegan defends Love Island’s Faye after explosive Teddy row

Tallafornia star Kelly Donegan has defended Love Island’s Faye Winter, following her explosive row with Teddy Soares.

On Friday night, Love Island fans complained to Ofcom over Faye’s behaviour, after she lashed out at her partner Teddy and other people in the villa.

While Kelly agreed her reaction was “terrible”, she argued that the situation could have been prevented.

It’s all over for Faye and Teddy 💔 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/x0YtdqIgq8 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 6, 2021

During an exclusive interview with Goss.ie, the 32-year-old revealed why she sympathises with Faye, drawing from her own experience on Tallafornia.

The TV3 show aired from 2011-2013, and followed the drama and lives of Kelly, Phil Penny, Cormac Branagan, Dave Behan, Jay Abbey, Natalie Geraghty, Mark O’Neill and Nikita Murray.

Kelly said: “As a young naive girl full of hope and ambitions. You put yourself out there in the hope you’ll be received well, you will be successful, you’ll be liked.”

“The pressure is on from the moment you walk on to the show. You’re not surrounded by anyone familiar, you have a camera in your face and your on edge. Afraid of being embarrassed or others embarrassing you.”

“It’s a really indescribable feeling filled with anxiety and excitement. It’s the strangest feeling in the world. Everything is heightened – emotions, friendships and relationships,” she continued.

“Tensions can be one thousand times higher than every day life. It’s really hard to explain unless you have been in that situation.”

“People also need to keep in mind we only see a small percentage of all conversations, interactions and footage.”

The Dublin native said: “I was always a big fan of Faye from day one, I thought she was outspoken and didn’t tolerate being miss treated. You always empathise mostly with the girls as they feel the wrath of promiscuous and untrustworthy men.”

“This season you really see that, which I think set the tone for last night’s episode or at least contributed to the build up of the dramatic scenes.”

“I think the show and team have a duty of care to the contestants above everything else, especially given these overwhelming emotions and how young everyone is.”

“It was awful to watch, uncomfortable and unnecessary,” Kelly continued. “I do agree that Faye reacted badly, but I do believe that it could have prevented.”

“She was clearly very hurt by what she saw, feeling that Teddy wasn’t being honest and also that Jake betrayed her friendship. The boys on the show consistently let the girls down, and this was a ticking time bomb.”

“She absolutely dealt with this in a very poor manner, but where was the team psychologist to step in to diffuse the situation or a friend?”

“I think Faye just needs to hold her hands up and say to Teddy that she’s sorry for her reaction but I think the guys also need to take ownership of the part they played in this,” she said.

“I hope the show now do the right thing and show the best of each character in the episodes to come.”

“I think Faye was right in many ways for feeling upset and angry about everything but she could have dealt with it better.”

“If I could give Love Island fans a bit of advise it would be to take everything with a pinch of salt, and to remember that they are all just normal people,” Kelly added.

“Everyone makes mistakes, we all react poorly and do things we regret. They are young vibrant people who are extremely vulnerable.”

“I made mistakes in Tallafornia I still make mistakes, but so does everyone and it’s important to remember that there is a tomorrow and there is nothing anyone can’t overcome.”